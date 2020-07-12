Image credit: Shutterstock UGC Guidelines, CBSE Syllabus Change, ICSE And ISC Results: Top Education News Of The Week

University Grants Commission, or UGC, on July 6 released its revised guidelines for conducting final-year university examinations. The Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, announced it is reducing the syllabus of Classes 9 to 12 and several state boards followed. Several state boards and Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations, or CISCE, declared board exam results. As India goes through the "unlock 2 phase" after months of lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus, school boards, governments and institutions are making still more attempts to salvage an education structure disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

From revised UGC guidelines to changes in the school culum, these are the top education news of this week:

Revised UGC Guidelines

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on July 6 released the revised UGC guidelines on exams and academic calendar for Universities. The revised Guidelines and later, the MHRD, instructed universities to hold final-year or end-semester university and college exams by September-end in online, offline, or blended (online+offline) mode.

Students and teachers have been protesting against holding exams in September, tagging their online campaigns with "#StudentsLivesMatter". Even former UGC chairman, Prof. Sukhadeo Thorat, said the revised guidelines are “unfortunate”,

States On Revised UGC Guidelines

Since the April guidelines, several states, including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Haryana and Rajasthan had cancelled all higher education exams.

The revised UGC guidelines which say that universities must conduct final year university exam by September-end has caused problems for these states.

Over the week, chief ministers, education ministers or state officials of West Bengal, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha have objected to the UGC guidelines. Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said that the revised UGC guidelines should be "advisory" not "mandatory".

On Saturday, July 11, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia cancelled all exams in state-run universities. Students of Delhi University will not benefit from this decision as it is a central university. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention in the matter.

DU Open Book Exam And Other University Exams Postponed

After the recent UGC guidelines, Delhi University postponed its open book exams for final semester students. DU OBE, which were earlier scheduled from July 10, will now be held in August.

Aligarh Muslim University, or AMU, has also postponed its final year open book exams until further notice. The exams were earlier scheduled in July.

Gujarat Government has directed all the state universities to hold final-year undergraduate and postgraduate examinations by September 30. Karnataka will also conduct final year university exams by September-end.

CBSE Syllabus Reduced

The second major announcement was CBSE's reduction of the syllabus for Classes 9 to 12 by 30 per cent on account of the “extraordinary situation” of COVID-19 pandemic.

“Considering the importance of learning achievement, it has been decided to rationalize syllabus up to 30% by retaining the core concepts,” HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said on social media.

Though students will not be tested on the sections dropped, CBSE has ordered teachers to explain those topics so that students do not miss the connections between different topics.

Among the topics dropped were chapters on Federalism, Secularism and Citizenship, inviting criticism that the selection of content for culling was "ideologically driven”.

“Let us leave politics out of education and make our politics more educated,” said Mr Pokhriyal in response to criticism.

Soon after the CBSE announcement, state boards of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, West Bengal, and Goa have also decided to reduce school syllabus.

ISC, ICSE Result 2020

The Council of Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) declared ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (class 12) results on July 10. This year, 99.34 per cent students have passed in ICSE and 96.84 per cent students have passed in ISC exams.

Board of School Education Haryana also declared the Class 10 result on July 10. In Haryana Class 10 results, 64.59% of the total students have passed.

Jharkhand Class 10 result was announced on July 8 and 75.01 per cent students Passed In JAC 10th Result 2020.

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE), on July 9, declared MBOSE 12th result 2020 for Commerce and Science students. In Commerce results, the pass percentage was 77.28 per cent and in Science results, pass percentage was 77.24 per cent. Result of Arts stream will be declared on July 13.

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) released Class 12 Science results on July 8. This year, 91.96 per cent students passed in 12th Science results.