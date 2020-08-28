UGC Exam Guidelines 2020: Supreme Court Verdict On Final-Year Exams Today

Image credit: Shutterstock Supreme Court’s Decision On UGC Final-Year Exams Today

The Supreme Court of India will give its final verdict on UGC guidelines today, August 28, putting an end to anxiety of lakhs of students. The court will pronounce the final order or judgment in the UGC matter at 10:30 am, the lawyer representing the 31 students who moved the supreme court against the UGC guidelines for examination 2020, said.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, reserved its order on the UGC matter. It asked all the parties to present written submissions within three days.

The bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah heard the petitioners before reserving orders. The bench also heard Delhi, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Odisha before reserving orders.

Dear #UGC final year friends,



Wait is over.



Hon’ble Supreme Court will pronounce final order/ judgment in our UGC matter tomorrow morning at 10.30 AM.



All the Best to each one of you.



Let’s hope for the Best.



Take care. pic.twitter.com/a14orgZmDj — Alakh Alok Srivastava (@advocate_alakh) August 27, 2020

The University Grants Commission’s July 6 guidelines made it mandatory for the universities to conduct final year examinations by September end, in online, offline, or blended format. It has also allowed the promotion of intermediate semester students on the basis of past performances.

The petitioners, on the other hand, have demanded that the final year students should also be evaluated using alternative methods as conducting exam is not feasible amid the ongoing pandemic and flood across the country.