UGC Grants Recognition To Kalahandi University Odisha

UGC on Wednesday granted recognition to Kalahandi University

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday granted recognition to Kalahandi University, Bhawanipatna, Odisha. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took to Twitter and shared a thread to announce this development. UGC has recognized Kalahandi University under the UGC Act 1956, Section 2 (F) and included it in the university list.

“The university should submit required documents to get this recognition. This institution will help the students of tribal-dominated Kalahandi and its nearby districts to fulfil their ambition and to provide a quality education through the Prime Minister's visionary 'National Education Policy',” Mr Pradhan’s tweet read.

The education minister further said that the university will soon receive a central grant under Section 12 (b) of the UGC Act 1956. “The grant will strengthen the university's infrastructure and help the district's students to develop as a whole”, the minister added.

The UGC letter to the Kalahandi University stated, “The University is empowered to award degrees as specified by the UGC under Section 22 of the UGC Act 1956 by conducting courses through its own departments, its constituent colleges and/or through its affiliated colleges in regular mode with the approval of the concerned statutory body/ councils, wherever it is required.”

According to the letter by UGC to Kalahandi University, the varsity will be required to adhere to the following norms:

No off-campus study center (s) should be conducted outside the territorial jurisdiction of the university as mentioned in the UGC Act.

No programmes should be offered through franchising arrangements with private institutions

No study centre(s) are opened through franchises by the university

In case the university has already started any off campus/study center and the center operating through franchises outside the state, it must be closed immediately

No Open and Distance Learning programmes and online programmes shall be started without the prior recognition of UGC. Relevant UGC Regulations are available on the UGC website www.ugc.ac.in

M Phil/PhD programmes can be conducted as per the provisions of UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Awards of M Phil/Ph D Degree) Regulations. 2016

The university has to follow all the regulations notified and available on the website of UGC.