  • Home
  • Education
  • UGC Formulates Guidelines For Research And Development Cells Establishment At HEIs

UGC Formulates Guidelines For Research And Development Cells Establishment At HEIs

The UGC has formulated guidelines for the establishment of research and development cells in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs).

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Mar 14, 2022 10:54 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Over 60 Innovative Tech Projects Featured At IIT Madras CFI Open House
IIT Madras Researchers Develop New Technique To Provide High Resolution Ultrasound Images
UGC Planning To Introduce System For Industry Experts To Teach As University Faculty Members
Centre For Space Sciences Inaugurated In Jammu Central University
IREDA Inks Pact To Solarise CIPET Campuses
Jammu And Kashmir: Fee Regulation Committee Allows Private Schools To Hike Transportation Fees By 12 Per Cent
UGC Formulates Guidelines For Research And Development Cells Establishment At HEIs
UGC issues guidelines for R&D cells establishment at HEIs

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has formulated guidelines for the establishment of research and development cells in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs). The administered by a Research Advisory Council (RAC) chaired by the vice-chancellor or principal, or their nominee, the UGC said in its guidelines.

The UGC said: “The establishment of Research and Development Cell (RDC) in HEIs will enable attainment of targets of Atma-Nirbhar Bharat and is expected to play a pivotal role in catalyzing multidisciplinary/ transdisciplinary and translational research culture mandated in NEP 2020."

The commission suggests the establishment of a Research Information Management System (RIMS) to collect and manage research-related information, databases, publications, research projects, fellowships, collaborations, patents, thrust areas, innovations etc. The UGC also suggests re-hiring or designating experienced retired and eminent faculty as mentors in order to develop a resilient research ecosystem in the RDCs.

In order to make India self-sufficient, the UGC further stressed that the research promotion activities at the HEI should be aligned with the mandates of different national missions by the Union government, sustainable development goals, Start-up India etc.

For research purposes, the new HEIs are asked to connect with RDCs of established HEIs. The guidelines instruct HEIs to collaborate with other institutions and organizations for joint research, exchange of students, scholars, and faculty. For their achievements, HEIs will be given Institution of Excellence Awards.

The University Grants Commission also stressed establishing a standard plagiarism check and making the software accessible to all researchers. RDC is also expected to spread awareness among the research community on dubious research and publishing practices and predatory journals.

Click here for more Education News
University Grants Commission (UGC)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE: Will Term 1 Result Be Released Today? Know How To Collect Marksheets Offline
Live | CBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE: Will Term 1 Result Be Released Today? Know How To Collect Marksheets Offline
Kerala Government Will Take Steps To Ensure Students Returning From Ukraine Can Complete Courses: CM Vijayan
Kerala Government Will Take Steps To Ensure Students Returning From Ukraine Can Complete Courses: CM Vijayan
IIT Kharagpur To Announce GATE 2022 Result On March 17 At Gate.iitkgp.ac.in
IIT Kharagpur To Announce GATE 2022 Result On March 17 At Gate.iitkgp.ac.in
BSEB Bihar D.El.Ed Scrutiny Application Process Begins; Direct Link, Steps To Apply
BSEB Bihar D.El.Ed Scrutiny Application Process Begins; Direct Link, Steps To Apply
NEET PG Counselling 2021: New Registration For Mop-Up Round Begins At Mcc.nic.in
NEET PG Counselling 2021: New Registration For Mop-Up Round Begins At Mcc.nic.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................