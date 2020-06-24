UGC Extends Tenure For Fellowships Expiring During Coronavirus Pandemic

  • Home
In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, University Grants Commission (UGC) has decided to extend the tenure of UGC sponsored fellowships which are expiring/expired during the coronavirus pandemic period.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jun 24, 2020 4:28 pm IST

UGC has extended tenure for fellowships which expired during covid-19 pandemic
New Delhi:

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, University Grants Commission (UGC) has decided to extend the tenure of UGC sponsored fellowships which are expiring/expired during the coronavirus pandemic period. The tenure of these fellowships has been extended for a further period of six months from the date of expiry of regular prescribed period.

UGC has also asked universities to allow fellows to complete their project during the extended period. However, no fellowship will be provided for the extended period.

UGC has extended the tenure of the following fellowship schemes:

  • Dr. D.S. Kothari Post Doctoral Fellowship Scheme
  • Dr. S. Radhakrishnan Post Doctoral Fellowship
  • Post Doctoral Fellowship for SC/ST
  • Post Doctoral Fellowship For Women
  • BSR Fellowship (ongoing cases)
  • BSR Faculty Fellowship
  • Emeritus Fellowship

UGC is also allowing an extension in the joining period under Dr. D.S. Kothari Post Doctoral Fellowship scheme. Under this scheme, the commission provides fellowship for a period of three years to selected candidates having a doctorate degree. The selected candidates are required to join the fellowship within three months from the date of issue of award letter.

In wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, candidates who have been selected for the Dr. D.S. Kothari Post Doctoral Fellowship Scheme will be allowed to join their fellowship within six months from the date of issue of award letter instead of three months. This is applicable to all candidates who have been selected vide 85th, 86th, and 87th lists.

