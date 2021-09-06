UGC Extends MPhil, PhD Thesis Submission Deadline Till December End

UGC has extended the deadline for the submission of thesis for MPhil, PhD

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has extended the deadline for the submission of thesis for terminal Master of Philosophy (MPhil) and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) scholars till December-end. The extension has been granted ‘keeping in view the larger interest of the research scholars’. The MPhil and PhD candidates can now submit their thesis by December 31, 2021.

“Considering a large number of requests and also keeping in view the larger interest of the research scholars, the extension given for submission of M.Phil/Ph.D thesis till 31st December, 2021 shall also be applicable to all such students whose due date of submission of M.Phil/Ph.D thesis is on or before 31.12.2021,” the UGC notification read.

“However, tenure of fellowship will remain up to five year only,” the notification added.

The UGC had extended the deadline for the third time.

Initially, the deadline was extended till December 31, 2020, which was again extended to June 30. Now, with the latest announcement, candidates have been allowed to submit their thesis till December 31, 2021.