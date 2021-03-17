UGC Extends MPhil, PhD Thesis Submission Deadline Till December 2021

Image credit: University Grants Commission UGC has extended the last date of submitting thesis for terminal MPhil, PhD students till December 31

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has extended the last date of submitting thesis for terminal MPhil, PhD students till December 31. Earlier the last date was June 30, which has been extended by six more months “keeping in view the larger interest of the research scholars”, UGC said.

“Extension of six months...may also be granted for submitting evidence of publication and presentation in two conferences,” the UGC notification reads.

Initially, the last date for submission of thesis for PhD, MPhil students was June 30, 2020.

The deadline was extended till December 31, due to the COVID-19 lockdown and subsequent closure of educational institutions.

“Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the universities have remained closed for the past several months. Therefore, the students have not been able to conduct their research experiments in the university laboratories, nor were they able to access library services that are critical for completion of thesis,” UGC had earlier said.

UGC in December asked universities to extend the deadline by six more months, till June end.

As per UGC’s latest notification, universities can extend the deadline till December 31, 2021.

However, despite the extension of the deadline for submitting theses, tenure of fellowship will remain up to five years only, the commission said.