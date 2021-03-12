UGC Extends Last Date For Admissions To Online Courses

The University Grants Commission has extended the last date for submitting applications for the online courses and other courses offered under Open and Distance Learning mode for February-March session till April 30. All the universities and higher educational institutions who are offering the online courses for the current academic year can continue accepting online applications from the candidates.

The affiliated universities must ensure to update their admission notification on their respective official websites and open the online application window till April 30. The admissions will be accepted on the UGC DEB web portal. Once the application window closes, the participating universities and colleges will have to upload their admission details on the portal by May 15.

The admission date has been extended to facilitate the admission process for candidates facing problems due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

UGC has been offering Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCS) using the government’s SWAYAM portal. It has also invited the institutes and academics to develop the online courses for the portal.

Earlier in December, 2020 UGC had announced 78 undergraduate and 46 postgraduate non-engineering MOOCS.