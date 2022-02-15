UGC Extends Deadline To Send Feedback On Draft Higher Educational Qualification Framework

UGC extends deadline to send feedback on draft NHEQF

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has extended the deadline for sending feedback/suggestions on the Draft National Higher Educational Qualification Framework (NHEQF) till February 21, 2022.

Released as part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 implementation, the draft framework was put in the public domain on January 31.

Earlier, the commission had sought feedback and suggestions on the draft from stakeholders by February 13, 2022.

"The last date for seeking feedback/suggestions has been extended till 21 .02.2022. Feedback/suggestions may be sent at email: nepnheqf@gmail.com," the UGC said in a release.

Higher education institutes across the country will soon be brought to a new framework to assess students on a range of learning outcomes, including from job readiness to constitutional values, theoretical knowledge to technical skills.