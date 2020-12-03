UGC Extends Deadline For Submission Of PhD, MPhil Theses

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has extended the deadline for submission of PhD, MPhil theses till June 30, 2021. The decision to extend the deadline has been made due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier the last date to submit PhD and MPhil theses was December 31, 2020. The PhD and MPhil scholars will get this six-months extension as most universities and colleges have remained closed across the country in light of the pandemic. However, the tenure of fellowship for the MPhil and PhD will remain the same as earlier (5 years).

“Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the universities have remained closed for the past several months. Therefore, the students have not been able to conduct their research experiments in the university laboratories, nor were they able to access library services that are critical for completion of thesis,” reads a UGC statement.

“In view of the above and in larger interest of the research scholars, a further extension of six months for terminal MPhil/PhD students who were supposed to submit their thesis by 31 December 2020 may be granted by the universities, that is till 30 June 2021,” the statement added.

It further added: “Extension of six months as mentioned above may also be granted for submitting evidence of publication and presentation in two conferences.”