UGC Extends Deadline For Admission To Open, Distance Learning, Online Programmes

University Grants Commission (UGC) has extended the last date for completion of admission process in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and Online Programmes for September-October academic session for the year 2020-21 from November 30, 2020, to December 31, 2020.

“It is informed that the last date for admission in ODL and online programmes for September-October academic session 2020-21 has been extended from November 30, 2020, to December 31, 2020,” UGC said.

The Commission has asked all the Higher Educational Institutions (HEls) to make note of it and upload the admission dates accordingly on UGC DEB web portal latest by January 15, 2021.

“HEls shall ensure compliance to UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020, UGC Notification on Specification of Degrees, 2014 and other relevant regulations/notifications of UGC/Regulatory Authorities (as applicable) for all the programmes to be offered in ODL and Online mode,” the official notice read.

Earlier, based on various representations received from the HEIs, UGC had extended the last date for completion of the admission process for the year 2020-21 from October 31, 2020, to November 30, 2020. This is the second time that the deadline has been extended by the Commission.