UGC Exam Guidelines: Supreme Court Hearing On Final Year Exams Today, Likely To Announce Verdict

The Supreme Court of India would be resuming the hearing on the UGC Guidelines case today, August 18, 2020. The Court will gather to continue hearing pleas challenging the final-year examination guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission, or UGC. The hearing is expected to begin at around 11 am.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of 31 students from Assam, Bihar, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Uttar Pradesh, and other states have demanded that final year students be promoted on the basis of their past performance as opposed to the UGC guidelines that mandate final year examinations by September-end.

What Happened During The Last Hearing?

During the last hearing on August 14, Advocate Alakh Alok argued for the students to cancel the examinations in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Lead Counsel, Abhishek Manu Singhvi pointed out that there is a great disparity of students that would be appearing for the examination. Many students would have to travel for the exams, which poses a direct risk in these situations of the pandemic. Adding further, Singhvi pointed out that classes were disrupted - so how can exams be conducted? ‘UGC guidelines violate Article 14 under the aspect of manifest arbitrariness’, Singhvi added.

Addressing the question posed by the Supreme Court in the last hearing, Singhvi has stated that the NDMA is applicable to every district. The court had asked if the DM act overrides the statutory privileges of the UGC, which gives it the authority to conduct exams and grant degrees.

What Happened Earlier?

During the hearing on August 10, the apex court has asked the UGC to clarify if the Disaster Management Act supersedes UGC's notification. Maharashtra and Delhi Governments have filed the affidavit with the court and stated that they would not allow the examinations to be conducted.

Maharashtra Government has on Aug 10 stated that the decision to cancel the examinations is in accordance with the State's DMA. To this reply filed by the states, the Supreme Court had asked UGC to file its response.

Advocate Alakh Alok Srrivastava has questioned the right to health and safety. As the coronavirus cases continue to grow in the country, he has said that decision to conduct final exams is illegal and unconstitutional.

In one of the latest guidelines, UGC has permitted universities to promote intermediate semester students on the basis of internal assessment and past performance. However, for final year students, the examination is still said to be mandatory which could be held in online, offline, or blended (online and offline) mode.

Different states, including Maharashtra and Delhi, had previously decided to cancel final year university exams. However, UGC in the Supreme Court argued that states have no power to cancel university exams.

In the last hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan that states cannot change the rules of the UGC as only it is empowered to prescribe rules for conferring degrees.

Only July 18, UGC had released a notification which showed the number of universities that have agreed to conduct the final year exams. As per the data released by the UGC, out of the 818 universities, 209 others have already conducted examination (on-line/off-line) and 394 are planning to conduct examination (on-line/off-line/blended mode) in August or September.