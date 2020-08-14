UGC Exam Guidelines: Supreme Court Adjourned Hearing, To Be Continued On August 18

SC Adjourned Hearing, To Be Continued On Aug 18

The Supreme Court, gathered today to conduct the hearing on pleas challenging the final-year examination guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC), will be hearing the case again on Tuesday, August 18. The hearing has been adjourned for now. The case was heard by Supreme Court Bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah.

Advocate Alakh Alok argued for the students to cancel the examinations in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

As the hearing began, Lead Counsel, Abhishek Manu Singhvi opened the arguments in the top court. Singhvi pointed out that there is a great disparity of students that would be appearing for the examination. Many students would have to travel for the exams, which poses a direct risk in these situations of the pandemic. Adding further, Singhvi pointed out that classes were disrupted - so how can exams be conducted? ‘UGC guidelines violate Article 14 under the aspect of manifest arbitrariness’, Singhvi added.

Addressing the question posed by the SC in the last hearing, Singhvi has stated that the NDMA is applicable to every district. The court had asked if the DM act overrides the statutory privileges of the UGC, which gives it the authority to conduct exams and grant degrees.

Shyam Divan, arguing in favour of the students and representing Yuva Sena, raised the questions on the right to life. While pointing out MHA's directive on guidelines to be followed, he argued that “These guidelines lay down a minimum standard of strictness to be adhered to by States and UTs. They may not dilute it".

Divan argued on the fact that “When the confirmed cases of COVID19 was only thousands, exams were postponed. So now when cases have crossed lakhs, then how can the government allow to conduct the examination,” Divan asked.

He additionally said that the students are a homogenous group and this group cannot be severed artificially by treating first-year students differently from final year students.

What Happened Earlier?

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of 31 students from Assam, Bihar, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Uttar Pradesh, and other states have demanded that final year students be promoted on the basis of their past performance as opposed to the UGC guidelines that mandate final year examinations by September-end.

During the hearing on August 10, the apex court has asked the UGC to clarify if the Disaster Management Act supersedes UGC's notification. Maharashtra and Delhi Governments have filed the affidavit with the court and stated that they would not allow the examinations to be conducted.

Maharashtra Government has on Aug 10 stated that the decision to cancel the examinations is in accordance with the State's DMA. To this reply filed by the states, the Supreme Court had asked UGC to file its response.

Advocate Alakh Alok Srrivastava has questioned the right to health and safety. As the coronavirus cases continue to grow in the country, he has said that decision to conduct final exams is illegal and unconstitutional.

In one of the latest guidelines, UGC has permitted universities to promote intermediate semester students on the basis of internal assessment and past performance. However, for final year students, the examination is still said to be mandatory which could be held in online, offline, or blended (online and offline) mode.

Different states, including Maharashtra and Delhi, had previously decided to cancel final year university exams. However, UGC in the Supreme Court argued that states have no power to cancel university exams.

In the last hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan that states cannot change the rules of the UGC as only it is empowered to prescribe rules for conferring degrees.

Only July 18, UGC had released a notification which showed the number of universities that have agreed to conduct the final year exams. As per the data released by the UGC, out of the 818 universities, 209 others have already conducted examination (on-line/off-line) and 394 are planning to conduct examination (on-line/off-line/blended mode) in August or September.

Social Media Campaign By Students

In the meantime, the final year students demanding cancellation of exams have been running multiple social media campaigns.

“We are safe from corona but depression killing us…” one concerned student said.

“Please issue degree and cancel the exams also and don't mess with student lives, we students were not testing kits,” another student wrote on social media.







