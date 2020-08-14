UGC Exam Guidelines: SC To Hear Pleas Opposing Final Year Exams Today

SC To Hear Pleas Opposing Final Year Exams Today

The Supreme Court will continue hearing pleas challenging the final-year examination guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) today. The hearing is expected to begin at around 11 am.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of 31 students from Assam, Bihar, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Uttar Pradesh, and other states have demanded that final year students be promoted on the basis of their past performance as opposed to the UGC guidelines that mandate final year examinations by September-end.

In one of the latest guidelines, UGC has permitted universities to promote intermediate semester students on the basis of internal assessment and past performance. However, for final year students, the examination is still said to be mandatory which could be held in online, offline, or blended (online and offline) mode.

Different states, including Maharashtra and Delhi, had previously decided to cancel final year university exams. However, UGC in the Supreme Court argued that states have no power to cancel university exams.

In the last hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan that states cannot change the rules of the UGC as only it is empowered to prescribe rules for conferring degrees.

Several issues such as- the flood situation in Bihar and Assam were also mentioned in the plea filed on July 20.

Seeking cancellation of the exam, final year students have asked the promotion on the basis of their internal assessment or past performance.

Only July 18, UGC had released a notification which showed the number of universities that have agreed to conduct the final year exams. As per the data released by the UGC, out of the 818 universities, 209 others have already conducted examination (on-line/off-line) and 394 are planning to conduct examination (on-line/off-line/blended mode) in August or September.

In the meantime, the final year students demanding cancellation of exams have been running multiple social media campaigns.

“We are safe from corona but depression killing us…” one concerned student said.

“Please issue degree and cancel the exams also and don't mess with student lives, we students were not testing kits,” another student wrote on social media.