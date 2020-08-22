UGC Exam Guidelines 2020: Supreme Court To Announce Verdict Soon On Final Year Exams

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, reserved its order on the petitions filed by a group of students seeking cancellation of final year examinations to be conducted by University Grants Commission (UGC). The Supreme Court allowed three days’ time to all parties present written submissions on the final arguments in this case.

In such a situation, the eyes of the students and institutions are now on the Supreme Court’s decision. The Supreme Court is expected to deliver its verdict by Monday.

Before reserving orders, the bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah heard the petitioners. The bench heard Delhi, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Odisha before reserving orders.

UGC Released Revised Guidelines On July 6

On July 6, the UGC had issued a set of revised guidelines in which it was mandatory to conduct undergraduate and postgraduate final year examinations of all colleges/universities by the end of September. The same guidelines of UGC were challenged in the Supreme Court on behalf of the students of various universities across the country.

Demand For Cancellation Of Examinations Due To COVID-19

By filing a petition in the Supreme Court against the guidelines mandating final year exams by the UGC, the students highlighted the issue of increasing COVID-19 cases with every passing day. In such a situation, the health and life of students will be at high risk if the examinations are taking place. Therefore, instructions should be given to cancel the guidelines of the UGC and declare the result on the basis of the past performance.

The Delhi and Maharashtra governments have expressed their concerns regarding this matter. These governments have argued that in such circumstances it will not be possible to conduct examinations.