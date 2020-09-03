Image credit: Shutterstock Teachers' Day: UGC, Education Ministry To Organise Webinars On NEP 2020

To celebrate Teacher’s Day 2020, the University Grants Commission and the Ministry of Education will organize webinars on different themes and initiatives on the recently adopted new National Education Policy, or NEP 2020.

The commission said that it will also run social media campaigns on September 5 as a part of Teachers’ Day celebrations.

“Since the teachers’ role is paramount in the life of students as a friend, mentor and coach, the Ministry of Education and UGC plan to celebrate Teachers’ Day by organizing webinars on various themes and initiatives of NEP 2020 and create awareness among stakeholders,” an official statement said.

As part of Teachers’ Day celebration, on September 5, 2020, we plan to run #ourteachersourheroes and #teachersfromindia campaigns on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and other social media, UGC said.

UGC has also asked institutions to organize programmes by following social distancing protocols or through video conferencing to honor retired teachers who have made “significant contributions in the growth and development of students and the institution”.

The commission has also asked the institutions to upload details of the celebrations at the University Activity Monitoring Portal, ugc.ac.in/uamp.

On Teachers’ Day 2020, the Education Ministry will also confer National Award To Teachers to honor the finest teachers in the country.