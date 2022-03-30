  • Home
  • Education
  • UGC Drafts Handbook On 'Digital Hygiene'; Details Redefined Protocols For Virtual Classrooms

UGC Drafts Handbook On 'Digital Hygiene'; Details Redefined Protocols For Virtual Classrooms

The UGC has drafted a handbook for Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to enable students and teachers to stay safe in "Cyber Space".

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 30, 2022 10:49 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IGNOU January 2022 Admission: Application For BEd Entrance Test Open; Exam On May 8
UGC Directs Universities To Create Supernumerary Seats For Covid-Orphaned Under PM Cares
Education Minister To Launch Over 1 Lakh Internship Opportunities Through AICTE Portal Today
Telangana CM Urges Narendra Modi To Enable Ukraine-Returned Medical Students To Join Colleges In India
Jadavpur University Teachers To Abstain From Examination Process If Conducted Online
Even Cargo To Help Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University Develop Curriculum For Logistics Courses
UGC Drafts Handbook On 'Digital Hygiene'; Details Redefined Protocols For Virtual Classrooms
UGC releases draft guidelines on Digital Hygiene
New Delhi:

Secure internet browsing, closing webcam and computer audio when not in use, not downloading content while using public wifi and using a password manager are among the recommendations made by University Grants Commission in its draft handbook on "Digital Hygiene". The UGC has drafted a handbook for Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to enable students and teachers to stay safe in "Cyber Space".

The handbook which also details "Redefined behaviour protocols for students and objectives of teachers in virtual classes" comes against the backdrop of the shift to online learning prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In the emerging era of digitalization, education requires tech-assisted teaching, learning solutions, and fast-paced innovations. Students and teachers now have access to smart mobile devices as well as a variety of remote e-learning and evaluation options. Virtual classrooms have brought a distinct perspective on the teaching-learning process as we move to teach online," the draft stated.

"There are numerous crucial characteristics of remote teaching that might be detrimental to the entire school community. Teachers, on the other hand, should be concerned about attacks that occur during virtual classroom lectures while the discussion is in progress," it read.

The commission noted that it is abundantly clear that we live in the Big Data world where "Right to be Forgotten" or "Right to be Erased" is not that easy as the identity of an individual is disclosed not only privately but on public platforms too.

"The metadata plays an important role due to which digital footprints are always left behind in one form or another to find the digital trail towards an individual. Your likes on social media posts, the content that you watch, web cookies on the websites you visit, etc., can make up your digital footprints," it said.

Trusting strangers, unawareness and underestimating the risk are among the major reasons listed by the commission which makes the users vulnerable in cyberspace. "Social engineering assaults, misinformation and propaganda, deep fakes, impersonation, spoofing, morphing, identity theft, cyber espionage, phishing, UPI fraud, are among the major cyber crimes that users need to be aware of," the handbook stated adding a list of do's and dont's for each of the crimes.

Keeping social media profiles' privacy settings as strict as possible, especially for the public and others, remembering that anything shared online will remain in cyberspace and can be misused anytime, not downloading books and apps from unreliable resources, not sharing financial information, installing a reliable anti-virus software, using a fire wall and clearing browsing history and browser cache from time to time to prevent the use of old forms, protect personal information and help applications run better, are among the recommendations made in the handbook.

"Another form of fraud is employment-related fraud, as people have started looking for job opportunities online. It has allowed scammers to trick people into scams. Scammers offer fake job opportunities to job seekers through various online services claiming to hold positions in recognized companies and this makes it difficult for people to find out if the offer is legitimate or no,” it said.

The UGC has also prepared a draft syllabus of Cybersecurity Course for undergraduate and post-graduation along with credit scheme.

"The two documents will soon be put in public domain to seek feedback from stakeholders. The HEIs should designate a faculty member as Cyber Security Officer and also strive for ISO certification. The institutions should focus on having cyber security protocols in place," a senior official said.

"HEIs may consider offering a course on cybersecurity to all the students to create awareness and capacity building for teaching of cybersecurity course should be done,” he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
University Grants Commission (UGC) Virtual Class Room

Suggested For You

Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Upcoming Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Upcoming Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
Here’s What You Should Know, Pay Attention To Before Taking An Education Loan
8 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
MK Stalin Hands Over Desktop Computers To Students Studying In Schools Run By GCC
MK Stalin Hands Over Desktop Computers To Students Studying In Schools Run By GCC
Rajasthan Board Secondary Exams From Tomorrow; Over 10 Lakh Students To Appear
Rajasthan Board Secondary Exams From Tomorrow; Over 10 Lakh Students To Appear
Punjab Government Bars Private Schools From Increasing Fee
Punjab Government Bars Private Schools From Increasing Fee
IGNOU January 2022 Admission: Application For BEd Entrance Test Open; Exam On May 8
IGNOU January 2022 Admission: Application For BEd Entrance Test Open; Exam On May 8
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Tomorrow LIVE: BSEB To Announce Matric Result On March 31 At 1 PM
Live | Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 Tomorrow LIVE: BSEB To Announce Matric Result On March 31 At 1 PM
.......................... Advertisement ..........................