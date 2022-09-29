UGC Drafts Guidelines On Pedagogical Aspects For Teaching Divyangjans, SLDs; Invites Suggestions

UGC drafts guidelines on pedagogical aspects for teaching of students with special needs

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued draft guidelines on pedagogical aspects for teaching divyangjans and students with specific learning disabilities (SLDs). The guidelines have been framed keeping in view the significant recommendations of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 towards teaching of divyangjans and SLDs. The draft guidelines are available on the UGC website and stakeholders have been asked by the commission to send their feedback and suggestions by October 25, 2022. The comments and suggestions have to be sent to the University Activity Monitoring Portal (UAMP) of UGC on uamp.ugc.ac.in.

“With the flexibility in selection of subjects and courses, an Inclusive Pedagogy characterised by the use of multiple modes of delivery, addressing multiple learning styles and learning needs of Divyangjans and students with specific learning disabilities (SLDs), needs to be promoted at all levels of education,” UGC in a statement said.

Reiterating that NEP 2020 emphasizes on equity and inclusion as the cornerstone of all educational decisions to ensure that all students are able to thrive in the education syste, UGC in the statement said: “This signifies the inevitability of redefining the curriculum, keeping pace with the liberalisation and globalisation in education to allow the students irrespective of any diversity including students with disabilities with an easy mode of mobility to various educational institutions with the facility of credit transfer.”

