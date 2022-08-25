UGC Drafts Guidelines On Admission, Supernumerary Seats Of International Students At HEIs; Invites Suggestions

UGC invites comments on Draft Guidelines On Admission, Supernumerary Seats Of International Students At HEIs

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued draft Guidelines for admission and supernumerary seats of international students in undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in higher educational institutions (HEIs) in India. The guidelines have been framed to facilitate the internationalisation of Indian Higher Education Institutions (HEIs). The draft guidelines are available on the UGC website and stakeholders have been asked by the commission to send their feedback and suggestions by September 5, 2022. The comments and suggestions have to be sent to UGC at policyfeedbackugc@gmail.com.

These guidelines have been framed to facilitate a smooth and simple admission process for international students, to create a favourable environment for attracting international students to Indian higher education system and to make India a preferred destination for international students, a UGC statement said.

UGC guidelines said: “Internationalisation of higher education is an essential aspect of the National Education Policy 2020. The need to internationalise certain aspects of higher education, while making all higher education relevant internationally has been a major area of focus."

"Internationalisation of higher education is the process of integrating an international and intercultural dimension in higher education. Opportunities to attract international students, academics and funding are growing and many Indian Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) are now committed to increase their international outreach,” it added.

UGC Draft Guidelines: Direct Link