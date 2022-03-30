UGC Directs Universities To Create Supernumerary Seats For Covid-Orphaned Under PM Cares

Under the PM cares for children scheme, a quantum of sponsorship of Rs 2,000 per child per month is available for non-institutional care of children

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed universities to create supernumerary seats to accommodate Covid-orphaned under PM cares for children scheme. According to UGC, the higher education institutions (HEIs) have been advised to create such seats for children whenever they become eligible to pursue their higher education.

The central government announced the PM cares for Covid-orphaned children last year. The Ministry of Women and Child Development are identifying such children and will be provided all possible support. The children will get PM Cares for Children Scheme 2021 certificate by the ministry, UGC notification mentioned.

The government earlier informed that 3,481 children orphaned during the COVID-19 pandemic was approved for benefits under the PM CARES for Children scheme. The Ministry of Women and Child Development said as per the PM CARES for children portal, total applications registered as on December 24 is 6,098, out of which 3,481 applications have been approved by district magistrates. It also said post office accounts have been opened for 3,275 beneficiaries under the scheme.

Under the scheme, a quantum of sponsorship of Rs 2,000 per child per month is available for non-institutional care of children and maintenance grant of Rs 2,160 per child per month for children living in child care institutions.

- With PTI Inputs