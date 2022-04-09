UGC Directs Universities To Award Degrees Within 180 Days From Result Declaration

UGC directs HEIs to award degrees within 180 days.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all higher educational institutions (HEIs) and universities to award degrees to all qualified students within 180 days from the date of the declaration of result. In a letter to all the vice-chancellors of universities and principals of colleges, the UGC said, "The degree award date/s shall be within 180 days of the date/s by which the students are expected to qualify and become eligible for them."

The decision was taken after the commission received a large number of grievances/ complaints/ RTIs/ queries from students enrolled in different programs of study offered by Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) regarding the delay in awarding the degrees, the UGC said.

The commission took the matter on serious note and decided that HEIs should ensure compliance of the UGC’s regulations and award the degree to all successful candidates within the prescribed timeline.

The delay in issuing the degree, marksheet, and other certificates causes problems to the students in the matters of higher education and employment. "Needless to say, getting a degree in time after having successfully completing a program is an inviolable privilege of a student," the UGC said.

The commission has also urged HEIs to issue provisional degrees along with the final year transcripts to students.

The commission will be constrained to take punitive actions as are notified in Regulation 9 of the UGC (grievance redressal) Regulation 2012 against the universities failing to comply with the UGC regulations on award of degree, it said.

Candidates can read the UGC regulation on awarding of degrees on the official website -- ugc.ac.in.