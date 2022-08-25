UGC Declares 21 Universities Fake; Most From Delhi Followed By Uttar Pradesh

UGC declares 21 fake universities; complete list here

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has declared 21 universities as fake and has said that those institutions do not have any power to confer degrees to students. The 21 fake institutions have been functioning against the University Grants Commission Act, 1956. Eight of these fake universities are from Delhi and four are from Uttar Pradesh. West Bengal and Odisha have two fake universities each in their states. While Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh have one each.





As per an UGC statement, universities can confer degrees only if the university is established under a Central, State/ Provincial Act or by an institution which is a deemed-to-be university. The statement further adds that institutions especially empowered by an Act of Parliament can also award degrees to students. The UGC has termed the list of universities published today as “self-styled, unrecognised institutions” with no power to confer degrees.





“Students and Public at large are hereby informed that presently following 21 self-styled, unrecognized institutions which are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act, have been declared as fake universities and these are not empowered to confer any degree,” read the UGC statement.

All India Institute of Public and Physical Health Sciences (AIIPPHS), Commercial University Ltd., United Nations University, Vocational University, ADR-Centric Juridical University, Indian Institution ofScience and Engineering, Viswakarma Open University for Self-employment and Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University) are the fake institutions from Delhi.

Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society of Karnataka; St. John's University, Kishanattam Kerala; Raja Arabic University, Nagpur, Maharashtra; Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education Puducherry and Christ New Testament Deemed University of Andhra Pradesh have been declared fake.

The Nababharat Shiksha Parishad and North Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology are the fake universities of Odisha, while Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine and Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research are the fake universities in West Bengal.

UGC has termed Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag; National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur; Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University and Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Bharat Bhawan fake institutes of Uttar Pradesh.