UGC Asks Universities To Commence Admission Process For UG And PG Courses

UGC Commences Admission Process For UG And PG Courses, Requests Document Submission

The University Grants Commission, or UGC, has issued a slew of guidelines to commence the process of admissions for students in the country. In continuation to the UGC’s guidelines on examination and academic calendar for the universities amid COVID-19 pandemic, the authority has requested admission to all the undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the academic year 2020-21 to be completed by August 31.

In special cases, provisional admissions may also be made and relevant documents of qualifying examination could be accepted up to September 30.

Additionally, the period for conducting the final year and terminal semester examinations has been extended up until the end of September 2020. The authority has also requested the universities and institutions to grant provisional admissions to the students after September 9, if they are eligible as per the norms of the concerned university/institution where the admission is being sought.

According to the official statement, “Admissions to the UG and PG programmes for the session 2020-21 may be completed by 31.08.2020. If necessity arises, provisional admissions may also be made and relevant documents of qualifying examination may be accepted up to 30.09.2020.”

“In the larger interest of the students, the universities/ institutions (including Central Universities) are advised to continue to grant provisional admissions, if students are otherwise eligible for such admissions as per the norms of the concerned university/institution where the admission is being sought, even after 30.09.2020 till revised guidelines on Academic Calendar are issued by the UGC,” the statement added.