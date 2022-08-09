Image credit: Careers360 UGC collaborates with Ministry Of Electronics and lT to launch e-resources portal for rural students

The University Grant Commission (UGC) has recently joined hands with the Ministry Of Electronics And lnformation Technology (MeitY) to launch an e-resources portal. The portal will provide digital courses to millions of students in rural areas.

In a recent notification, the UGC stated, “to mark 2 years of NEP-2020 and to facilitate last mile accessibility (ensuring that no learner is left behind), UGC has integrated its "UGC e-resources Portal (httptlugcereso urces.in/)" with Common Service Centres (CSCs)/Special Purpose Vehicle (SpVl of Ministry of Electronics and lnformation Technology (MeitY) in rural India”.

The portal will have 25 SWAYAM postgraduate non-engineering MOOCs courses. These courses will be in eight Indian Languages- Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bangla, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil. The portal will also have e-PG Pathshala e-content developed in 67 postgraduate subiects and 35 postgraduate and 243 postgraduate SWAYAM MOOCs courses in emerging areas.

The translated courses will remove language barriers and promote Indian Ianguages while also allowing students to learn in their native tongue. Anyone interested in learning can utilize and gain from these Open Educational Resources (OER). Furthermore, universities may use these OER for flipped classroom learning and blended learning.

“Through the 2.5 lakh Common Service Centres (CSCs) and Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) of MeitY centres in Gram Panchayats and 5 lakh plus CSCs and SPVs centres across the nation, digital access and e-governance services are made available to the citizens at their doorstep, especially those who are living in rural India” the UGC notice further added.

To access CSC's services and infrastructure, a user must pay a charge of Rs 20 per day or Rs 500 per month. This initiative is quite similar to other government programmes such as Ayushman Bharat, PM Kisan Samman, Bharat Yojana Nidhi Yojana, e-Shram, Pan Card, Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana (PMSYM), and many other schemes that are available.