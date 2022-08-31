UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar Appointed As AICTE'S Interim Head

Image credit: File Photo UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar

University Grants Commission, UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar has been appointed as the interim head of the All India Council For Technical Education, AICTE. The UGC chairman will take charge as the acting head of the AICTE as the current chairperson Anil Sahasrabudhe will retire on Thursday, September 1.

As per Ministry of Education release, "While the appoinfinent of a regular Chairman, AICTE is under process, approval of Honourable Education Minister is conveyed to entrust the additional charge of Chairman, AICTE temporarily to Prof M. Jagadesh Kumar. Chairman, University Grants Commission till the appointment of a regular Chairman, AICTE or until further orders, whichever is earlier."

M Jagadesh Kumar was appointed as UGC Chairman on February 4. He was earlier hold the post of Vice Chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Prof Kumar is known for his works in areas of Nano-electronic Devices, Nanoscale Device modelling and simulation, Innovative Device Design and Power semiconductor devices. He is a Fellow of the Indian National Academy of Engineering, the National Academy of Sciences, India, and The Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers, India.