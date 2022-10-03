UGC Chairman To Interact Live With Students, Faculties Tomorrow

UGC Chairman will interact live with students, faculties, colleges and universities tomorrow

The Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Professor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar will interact with students and faculties tomorrow, October 4. The live interaction, named Samvad, will start at 4:30 pm. This interactive session is regarding the e-Samadhaan Portal -- samadhaan.ugc.ac.in. Students, faculties and stakeholders have been asked to send the queries by tomorrow.

Sharing a social media post, UGC in a tweet said: “SAMVAD, a live interaction session of Chairman UGC with stakeholders is scheduled on 4th October, 2022 from 4:30pm onwards regarding e-Samadhaan Portal (https://samadhaan.ugc.ac.in). If you have any questions/feedback, please do send us here.”

SAMVAD, a live interaction session of Chairman @ugc_india with stakeholders is scheduled on 4th October, 2022 from 4:30pm onwards regarding e-Samadhaan Portal(https://t.co/TtMM7SlG6m).

If you have any questions/feedback, please do send us here. pic.twitter.com/hEx9MBZPE1 — UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) October 3, 2022

The e-Samadhaan Portal is an online grievance redressal system by the UGC to facilitate the students, faculties, institutes complainants to lodge grievances, send reminders, and view the status of action taken about their grievances.

The basic aim of the portal, as per a statement on the website, is to ensure transparency in admissions, prevent unfair practices in higher educational institutions, and provide a mechanism for the redressal of their grievances. The system also facilitates the universities to search and browse grievances lodged against their university and post action taken against the complaints on the portal.