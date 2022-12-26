  • Home
  UGC Chairman To Hold Discussion On Academic Bank Of Credits Implementation At Universities On December 29

UGC Chairman To Hold Discussion On Academic Bank Of Credits Implementation At Universities On December 29

The National e-Governance Division (NeGD) of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) will share the end-to-end flow of the ABC.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Dec 26, 2022 6:33 pm IST

The programme will be webcast live from 10 am on December 29.
New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman Professor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar will discuss the operationalization of the Academic Bank Of Credits (ABC) at the universities on December 29, 2022. The National e-Governance Division (NeGD) of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) will share the end-to-end flow of the ABC and guide on the subject. The programme will be webcast live from 10 am on the social media handles of UGC.

UGC’s official notice reads: “As you are aware, National Education Policy, 2020 envisions the establishment of the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC), a national-level facility which will be a bank for academic purposes with students as academic account holders. ABC shall provide a variety of services which include credit verification, credit accumulation, credit redemption and authentication of academic awards”.

Also Read || Approaches To Different Modes Of Teaching, Learning, Exam Assessment Among UGC Guidelines

UGC in its notice also stated that for the effective implementation of the student-centric facility, it is necessary that all universities register with the ABC with approval from the statutory authorities of extant ordinances and monitor the development and operationalization of the ABC programme at the university level.

The initiative will also make it possible for all students to open an academic bank account with ABC to commute credits to award any degree, diploma or certificate.

University Grants Commission (UGC)
