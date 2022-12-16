UGC Chairman Encourages Indian Authors To Write Textbooks For Non-Technical Subjects In Regional Languages

UGC asks Indian authors to write textbooks in regional languages

The University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has encouraged Indian authors to write textbooks in Indian languages for non-technical subjects including for BCom, BSc and BA programmes. The commission while interacting with Indian publishers today discussed the possibilities for bringing out the English version of textbooks used in BA, BSc, and BCom in Indian languages. UGC, as a part of NEP 2020, is working towards bringing out translation of the most popular textbooks for UG programmes in higher education institutions across the country in 12 Indian languages -- Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

In a social media post, the UGC Chairman said that the commission will act as a nodal agency to provide all assistance and handholding to the publishers regarding the identification of textbooks, translation tools, and experts for editing so that textbooks can be provided at affordable prices in a digital format.

UGC, Mr Kumar added, is also working on two tracks for this purpose -- popular existing textbooks of BA, BSc and BCom programmes will be identified and translated into Indian languages, and Indian authors will be encouraged to write textbooks in Indian languages for non-technical subjects.

Representatives from Pearson India, Narosa Publishers, Viva Books, SciTech Publications, S. Chand Publishers, Vikas Publishing, New Age Publishers, Mahavir Publications, Universities Press, and Taxmann Publications participated in the interaction with UGC today. Also representatives from Oxford University Press, Orient Blackswan, and Elsevier attended the meeting, the Chairman added.

“UGC intends to translate many textbooks into Indian languages in the coming months. We appreciate that the participating publishers have expressed keen interest in partnering in this national mission,” Mr Kumar said.