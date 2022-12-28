  • Home
UGC Chairman Professor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar will conduct the discussion on operationalization of the Academic Bank Of Credits (ABC) in universities tomorrow, December 29, 2022.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 28, 2022 1:28 pm IST

UGC Chairman To Discuss ABC With Universities Tomorrow
New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Professor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar will conduct the discussion on operationalization of the Academic Bank Of Credits (ABC) in universities tomorrow, December 29, 2022. Live streaming of the programme will begin at 10 am on UGC's social media accounts. National e-Governance Division (NeGD) of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) will share end-to-end ABC flow and guide.

All higher education institutions are currently being brought under one platform by the UGC. The Academic Bank of Credits system, in accordance with the provisions of the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), offers every student the opportunity to open a unique or individual Academic Bank Account in digital form; the account holder will be provided with a unique ID and access to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). By using ABC, students can switch between institutions and programmes.

Moreover, ABC will provide a variety of services which include credit verification, credit accumulation, credit redemption and authentication of academic awards. Earlier UGC said in a letter, "it is essential that all universities with approval from their statutory authorities/amendment of extant ordinances, register with the ABC and monitor the development and operationalization of the ABC programme at the university level. Further, it will encourage and make it possible for all students to open an academic bank account with ABC to commute credits to award any degree/diploma/certificate."

