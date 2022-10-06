  • Home
UGC Celebrates Cyber Jaagrookta Diwas 2022, Launches Cyber Security Course

The Cyber Security programme will create more aware, responsive and responsible citizens, along with contributing effectively to an overall healthy cyber security ecosystem.

Education | Edited by Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 6, 2022 7:52 pm IST

The event was live-streamed on the social media handles of UGC.
New Delhi:

The University Grant Commission (UGC) organised a webinar to celebrate the Cyber Jaagrookta Diwas 2022 today, October 6. As a part of the celebration UGC Chairman, Professor M Jagadesh Kumar also launched the syllabus of the Cyber Security programme at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels. The event was live-streamed on the social media handles of UGC.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Kumar said that the syllabus of the Cyber Security programme aims to create more aware, responsive and responsible digital citizens, thereby contributing effectively to an overall healthy cyber security posture and ecosystem. He further said that for classroom transactions of these courses at UG and PG levels, Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) may invite Cyber Security, Computer, IT qualified faculty or experts from the industry or subject matter experts to take the lectures, practicals and tutorials.

Further, Deepak Virmani, Deputy Secretary, Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (14C), Ministry of Home Affairs and his team made a presentation on the Prevention of Cybercrime and Adoption of Cyber Hygiene. The presentation highlighted the themes of securing digital personal finance, mindful usage of social media, expected futuristic cyber attacks, cyber hygiene, securing digital personal finance, email security, mobile and internet security and computer security.

This was followed by an interactive question-and-answer session with the participants. The event was attended, by Vice-Chancellors, principals, faculty members and students from HEIs across the country.

In his concluding remarks, Professor Deepak Kumar Srivastava, Vice Chairman, UGC, mentioned that creating cyber awareness and sensitizing our internet users on safeguarding against cyberattacks is very much required in the present time. He further thanked the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (14C) team and all the participants who virtually joined the event.

