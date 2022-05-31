UGC Cautions Students Against Periyar University's ODL Programmes

  • Home
The University Grants Commission has warned students against taking admission in distance learning programmes offered by Periyar University in Tamil Nadu.

Press Trust of India | Updated: May 31, 2022 7:16 pm IST

University Grants Commission
New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission has warned students against taking admission in distance learning programmes offered by Periyar University in Tamil Nadu saying it does not recognise such courses offered by the varsity. The move comes after the commission noticed that the university had allegedly violated the UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020, in running its distance education programmes.

There was no immediate response from the university on the issue. The university was recognised for the period from 2007-08 to 2014-15 and for 2019-20 for offering programmes through Open Distance Learning (ODL) mode.

"It has come to the notice of the commission through various communications received... that Periyar University, Tamil Nadu, is functioning without a full-time director, inadequate full-time faculty, inadequate non-teaching staff, has not yet established a centre and runs ODL programmes without prior approval of the UGC in gross violation of the conditions laid down under the UGC Act and its amendments from time to time," the commission's secretary Rajnish Jain said.

"As per the recommendations of the Complaint Redressal Committee (CRC), the commission has decided that no application of the higher education institute shall be considered for 2022-23 and 2023-24. The complaints received and noticed violations shall be forwarded to the governor and the secretary, state government, for fact-finding and needful actions in the matter," he added.

In a word of caution to the students against ODL programmes offered by the university, Mr Jain said, "Taking admission in such programmes may jeopardise the career of the students in view of the absence of recognition of the programmes by the UGC."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

