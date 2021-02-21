UGC Asks Universities To Raise Awareness About Cybersecurity

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has requested the affiliated Universities to help in creating awareness about cybersecurity in higher educational institutions. It has asked the colleges to follow the guidelines issued under the initiative to popularise the steps taken by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The Union Education Ministry had earlier asked the UGC to develop an ecosystem for cyber security in the Indian educational institutions’ cyber space. It further asked to give publicity to the MHA cybersecurity Twitter handle @cyberdost, share link of the ‘National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal’ that is cybercrime.gov.in, prepare a handbook on cyber hygiene in vernacular languages for the students across colleges and universities and provide hands-on training to both graduate and post graduate students to deal with any instance of cyber crime.

The curriculum will have to include certain courses on cyber-security to make the students of all the streams aware about the given theme.

In addition to this, the colleges and universities will have to make rules for their students and teachers to avoid any instance of cybercrime.

The colleges and universities have been encouraged to host a series of hackathons, workshops, competitions, and seminars on the cybersecurity theme. They will have to maintain social distancing and follow health protocols during such events.

The participating institutes have been encouraged to share their cybersecurity initiatives on their social media handles to help others to follow their actions.