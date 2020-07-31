UGC Asks Universities To Organize Sanskrit Day Events

UGC has asked universities to celebrate World Sanskrit Day

UGC has asked affiliated universities and institutes to celebrate World Sanskrit Day and organize appropriate activities. The Indian Government, in 1969, had declared to celebrate World Sanskrit Day on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan which falls on the full moon day of the Hindu month of 'Shravana'. This year the day falls on August 3, 2020.

The Consortium of Sanskrit Universities will celebrate 'World Samskrita Day' by organizing 'Samskrita Week Celebration' from July 31 to August 6, 2020.

UGC has asked universities to organize events on the lines of the events being organized by the Consortium of Sanskrit Universities.

The Central Sanskrit University, Delhi has released the schedule of programmes and competitions being organized for the 'Samskrita Week Celebration'.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the competitions will be organized in the online mode.

The competitions for students in Acharya level or MA and Shastri or BA programmes include original story-telling in Sanskrit, Sanskrit song competition, and Sanskrit poem recitation.

The competition for students in classes 9-12 include story-telling in Sanskrit, Sanskrit song competition, and Sanskrit Subhashit recitation.

Students willing to participate in any of the above competitions can upload their video on Facebook or YouTube and then submit its link to the University's registration portal.

Last date to submit videos for the competition is August 5 at 5 pm.