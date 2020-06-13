Image credit: Shutterstock Banarus Hindu University (Pic used for representational purpose

The University Grants Commission (UGC), in a letter issued on Friday, has asked higher education institutions to conduct a comparative study on the impact of COVID-19 in villages with reference to the 1918’s Spanish Flu. The advisory body said that there is a need to “sensitively analyze” the impact of the pandemic in villages and has asked universities to submit the study by June 30.

The commission has instructed universities to conduct the study in “five-six villages” adjoining their respective campuses.

UGC, in the letter, said: “ There is a pressing need to sensitively analyze the impact of the pandemic as well as the role played by communities in agrarian part of this country. Thus in order to effectively address this need, the Vice Chancellors of universities and principals of their affiliated colleges are requested to facilitate the study of five-six villages adjoining their institution/adopted by them.”

UGC has listed down specific aspects that the study should cover including awareness levels in villages, how the village withstood challenges, and the best strategies adopted by the villages in coping with challenges caused by COVID-19.

UGC also asked the universities to conduct a “parallel study” on the impact of the Spanish Flu of 1918. Universities have been asked to study how India handled the Spanish Flu and the post-pandemic measures it took to boost the economy. However, the commission has not provided further clarity on how the universities are to go about answering these questions.