UGC Asks Universities, Colleges To Observe National Road Safety Month

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked universities, colleges, to observe National Road Safety Month by organising various activities for students, teachers and staff.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 14, 2021 10:07 am IST

UGC Asks Universities, Colleges To Observe National Road Safety Month
UGC Asks Universities, Colleges To Observe National Road Safety Month
Image credit: mygov.in
New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked universities, colleges, to observe National Road Safety Month by organising various activities for students, teachers and staff.

In a letter addressed to Vice-Chancellors of universities, UGC said: You are requested to observe National Road Safety Month in your campus, affiliated colleges/institutions to further advocate this cause among the students, teachers, and staff through various activities such as safety pledge, pamphlets, banners, quiz, slogan, article writing, poster making competitions, etc.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is observing January 18 to February 17, 2021, as National Road Safety Month.

It aims to create awareness among the general public to improve safety on road and to give an opportunity to stakeholders to contribute to the cause of road safety.

The ministry, to create awareness among the public, observers Road Safety Week every year.

This year, instead, a month-long campaign – National Road Safety Month – is being organised with the theme "Sadak Suraksha- Jeevan Raksha".

“In order to improve upon the safety of road users and to take effective measures to save precious lives, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRT&H) has planned to engage with Colleges, Schools, National Youth Clubs, Drivers…. Indian Road Safety Campaign is leading youth engagement in road safety across the nation,” the ministry said.

