  • Home
  • Education
  • UGC Asks Universities, Colleges To Create State-Of-The-Art Digital Experience For G20 Meetings

UGC Asks Universities, Colleges To Create State-Of-The-Art Digital Experience For G20 Meetings

The Ministry of Electronics and lnformation Technology (MeitY), is inviting Expressions of lnterest from interested entrepreneurs, start-ups, firms, and college students for conceptualising the digital experience using the latest emerging technologies for the G20 meeting to be held in various cities

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 15, 2022 5:05 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

IIT Bombay To Close CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration With Late Fee Tomorrow
IGNOU January 2023 Re-Registration Begins; Direct Link, Steps
IIT Delhi, PTC India Financial Services Sign Agreement To Empower Students In Green Energy, Climate Finance
DU UG Admission 2022: Seat Acceptance Against CSAS Round 3 Merit List Ends Today
DU Issues ECA, Sports, CW Quota Round-1 Allocation Lists For Admission To UG Programmes
Make Necessary Changes In Statutes, Ordinances To Hire 'Professors Of Practice': UGC To Universities
UGC Asks Universities, Colleges To Create State-Of-The-Art Digital Experience For G20 Meetings
Participants are required to submit fresh ideas for execution at the pan-event level
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked varsities and colleges to encourage their faculty and students to gather ideas for the creation of state-of-the-art digital experience for G20 meetings. The Ministry of Electronics and lnformation Technology (MeitY), is inviting Expressions of lnterest from interested entrepreneurs, start-ups, firms, and college students for conceptualising the digital experience using the latest emerging technologies for the G20 meeting to be held in various cities.

"All the universities and their affiliated colleges and institutions are requested to encourage their faculty members and students to actively participate and submit their Expression of lnterest with all the necessary documents duly signed by an authorised signatory (or the zip files over email) on or before November 18," UGC Secretary P K Thakur said in a letter to the varsities.

Participants are required to submit fresh ideas for execution at the pan-event level. These include setting up of "Digital Selfie Points" where artificial intelligence and machine learning-based technology can be used to make it interactive-cum-immersive for the users.

The participants will also need to conceptualise best possible use cases for giving state-of-the-art digital experience utilising internet of things-enabled devices, robotics and 3D printing, usage of QR code in the venue, UPI enabled wallets, eKYC using DigiLocker and Aadhaar.

They will have to showcase possible use cases of AR/VR such as giving Digital Immersive experience of important places and cuisines of cities where the event is taking place, digital gaming options, drone-based phygital experience for members and interactive mobile applications to engage users.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
University Grants Commission (UGC)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Bombay To Close CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration With Late Fee Tomorrow
IIT Bombay To Close CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration With Late Fee Tomorrow
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Reporting Begins Today; Check Schedule
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Reporting Begins Today; Check Schedule
AIMA MAT December 2022: CBT 1 Registration Ends Today; Exam On November 20
AIMA MAT December 2022: CBT 1 Registration Ends Today; Exam On November 20
IGNOU January 2023 Re-Registration Begins; Direct Link, Steps
IGNOU January 2023 Re-Registration Begins; Direct Link, Steps
Update On CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam Dates; Know About Question Banks, Sample Papers
Update On CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam Dates; Know About Question Banks, Sample Papers
.......................... Advertisement ..........................