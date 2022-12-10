UGC Asks Universities, Colleges To Celebrate ‘Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav’ On December 11

Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav will be celebrated on December 11

The Univesity Grants Commission (UGC) has urged the colleges and universities to mark December 11 as Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav. UGC has asked higher educational institutions (HEIs) and institutes of national importance (INIs) to organise a day-long event in comprising indicative activities including an exhibition on Bharatiya Bhasha, Bharatiya Bhasha Stalls dedicated to each language of particular state or region, cultural programmes based on classical history of the region, wearing of ethnic dresses, quiz, essay writing, elocution, classical music competitions, My Language, My Signature Campaign, felicitation of multi-lingual students, tech zone consisting of tech-savvy amenities and facilities showing different tools and software that students may use to learn, read and write in multiple languages tomorrow, December 11.

It has also been decided to mark December 11 as the 'Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav' every year to celebrate the birth anniversary of Mahakavi Subramania Bharati. Mahakavi Subramania Bharati was a multi-linguist and freedom fighter.

The UGC statement urging the universities and colleges to mark December 11 as Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav said: “It is conceptualized that the Utsav will consist of multiple kinds of interesting, thrilling, fun and attractive events that will take place throughout the day. About one lakh HEls/ Colleges/INIs/Schools are being encouraged to volunteer for celebrating the Utsav with their teachers and students and ensure the participation of at least one crore students.”

The scale of the Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav, UGC added, may be different depending on the level of celebration and participation. The festival can also be organised as a part of schemes including ‘Ek Bharat. Shreshtha Bharat’ and 'Rajbhasha Samiti'.

Social media engagement and creating media buzz may be appropriately planned to promote the celebration of Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav. The higher educational institutions celebrating the festival may also consider providing certificates, prizes or academic credits to encourage students' participation in the Utsav.