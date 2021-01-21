UGC Asks Universities To Celebrate Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s Birth Anniversary

  • Home
Subhash Chandra Bose Birth Anniversary: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked educational institutions to organise online lectures, webinars, sports activities and other competitions to celebrate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 21, 2021 10:42 am IST

New Delhi:

To celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked colleges and universities to organise online lectures, webinars, sports activities like cyclathons, yogathons, painting, virtual poster making competitions among other activities.

The Government of India, on Tuesday, decided to observe January 23 as 'Parakram Diwas' to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

His 125th birth anniversary will be celebrated with year-long activities from January 23, 2021 to January 23, 2022.

“In order to honour and remember Netaji’s indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation, it is requested that Universities and Colleges may commemorate this occasion by organizing several activities from 23rd January 2021, to 23rd January 2022, adhering to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in place in view of COVID-19,” UGC said in a letter addressed to Vice-Chancellors and Principals.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education (MoE) will host a contest wherein students can share videos on Netaji at the Ministry’s Twitter and FaceBook page.

Announcing the contest, the ministry said on social media: “Students, have you shared your entry yet? Don't forget to tag Minister of Education, Dr RP Nishank when you post your video and use #MyInspirationBoseji or #MeriPrernaBoseji.”

