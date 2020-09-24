UGC Asks Institutions To Apply For Recognition Of Online Courses By October 15

The University Grants Commission, or UGC, has called for submission of proposals from Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in order to offer online and distance learning courses from January 2021. Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes Regulations, 2020 were introduced by the UGC on September 4.

According to the UGC notification, the online portal for submitting fresh applications would be open till October 15.

“UGC invites fresh applications from all eligible Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) as per University Grants Commission (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020 for offering Open and Distance Learning (ODL)programmes and Online (OL) programmes from 2020-21, academic session beginning January, 2021 and onwards. The online portal for submitting applications shall be opened upto 15.10.2020,” reads the notice.

Only the institutions eligible to offer such courses as per the new regulations will be able to submit their applications on the UGC’s official portal for the academic session beginning January 2021 and onwards.

“HEIs already recognized by UGC for offering ODL/Online programmes including the academic year 2020-21 and eligible as per the UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020 may apply for additional programmes, if any,” the notification stated.

HEIs are advised to visit the DEB, UGC website- ugc.ac.in/deb regularly for latest updates and announcements for the same.

The notification, mentioning the address, asks the HEIs to submit the hard copy within 10 working days. “The duly certified hard copy of the application along with annexures should reach DEB office of UGC at 35, Feroze Shah Road, New Delhi-110 001 within 10 working days of submission of online application.”