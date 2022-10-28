Image credit: shutterstock.com Rashtriya Ekta Diwas will be celebrated on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

The University Grants Commission has urged Higher Educational Institutions (colleges/ universities) to celebrate Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) on October 31 to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The UGC has asked to observe a pledge taking ceremony to mark the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. "Being a special occasion to foster and reinforce dedication to preserve and strengthen unity, integrity and security of the nation, by reinforcing the values of a strong and united India, it is requested that a pledge taking ceremony may also be organised to mark the occasion of the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on October 31, 2022," UGC notification mentioned. ALSO READ | UGC Urges Higher Educational Institutions To Organise Exhibition On The Life Of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

To celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on 31st October, 2022, Higher Educational Institutions are requested to observe the pledge taking ceremony with full zest. #AmritMahotsav @PMOIndia @EduMinOfIndia @PIB_India @PTI_News pic.twitter.com/hMZIXViLzu — UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) October 28, 2022

According to UGC, the pledge to be taken at Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is "I solemnly pledge that I dedicate myslef to preserve the unity, integrity and security of the nation and also strive hard to spread this message among my fellow countrymen." "I take this pledge in the spirit of unification of my country which was made possible by the vision and actions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. I also solemnly resolve to make my own contribution to ensure internal security of my country," read the UGC notice.

Meanwhile, the UGC also urged all the higher educational institutions to curate a special exhibition on the life of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel from October 25 to 31 which might be made available in regional languages.