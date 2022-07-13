  • Home
The fixing of the last date by HEIs, as per UGC Chairman, will provide the Class 12 qualified students with sufficient time for admission to the undergraduate course.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 13, 2022 11:37 am IST

New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked higher education institutions (HEIs) to fix a last date for admission to undergraduate programmes after CBSE Class 12 result 2022 declaration. The fixing of last date by HEIs, as per UGC Chairman, will provide the Class 12 qualified students with sufficient time for admission to the undergraduate course.

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Twitter said: “UGC requests all the higher educational institutions to fix the last date of their undergraduate admission process after declaration of result of Class 12 by CBSE so as to provide sufficient time to such students for admission in undergraduate courses.”

The UGC in a notice said, “It has come to the notice that some universities have started registration in undergraduate courses for the session (2022-23). In this scenario, the students from CBSE will be deprived of admission in the undergraduate courses if the last date is fixed by the universities prior to the CBSE result declaration.”

The UGC informed that the CBSE evaluation process is ongoing and soon the process of CBSE Class 12 result declaration will begin. The final CBSE results 2022 will be announced after combining the weightage based on the performance in both terms. The entire period will take a month, it added.

