UGC Asks Higher Education Institutions To Share Practices Adopted During COVID-19

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has requested the universities to upload the best practices adopted amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jun 18, 2021 10:40 am IST

UGC has asked universities to share best practices adopted during Covid
New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has requested the universities to upload the best practices adopted amid the COVID-19 pandemic in the management of teaching-learning methods and conduct of examinations. The universities are asked to upload them on the 'University Activity Monitoring Portal (UAMP)' of UGC. The Commission will share them with other universities to motivate and inspire them for achieving new and high standards of education and research.

India has around 1000 universities and each one is unique in terms of its objectives, core area of specialization, governance, academic innovations and administrative efficiency, UGC said in an official statement.

The nature and scope of the best practices vary from university to university depending upon a number of factors. “This way, there are certain best practices adopted by universities which help improve efficiency and raise the overall quality of the services offered by them,” UGC said.

Last week, UGC has approved full-fledged online degree programmes in 38 universities across India. These higher educational institutions are entitled to start full-fledged online programmes without prior approval of the UGC.

Central universities like Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will offer Master Of Arts (Education) and Master Of Arts (Public Administration) in online mode. Jawaharlal Nehru University will offer Master Of Arts in Sanskrit and Mizoram University will offer four online degree programmes. The University Of Jammu will offer Master Of Arts (English) and Master Of Commerce in completely online mode.

University Grants Commission (UGC
