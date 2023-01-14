UGC Asks Colleges, Universities To Encourage Students To Participate In Parakram Diwas Competitions

UGC has asked HEIs to aware students of Parakram Diwas

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked the higher educational institutions to aware their students of Parakram Diwas and encourage them to participate in competitions arranged as part of it. The birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on January 23 is celebrated as Parakram Diwas. This year special competitions for school and university students have been organised and winners will be invited to attend the Republic Day 2023 parade.

The Ministry of Defence is hosting four activities on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at MyGov platform. College students can take part in the poem writing competition, poster competition, essay competition and selfie competition by January 20. The best 25 entries, UGC statement says, will be awarded with a cash prize of Rs 5,000 each.

The four competitions and their websites to participate are:

Compose a Poem: mygov.in/task/compose-poem-netaji-subhas-chandra-bose

Poster Competition: mygov.in/task/draw-portrait-netaji-subhas-chandra-bose

Essay Writing: mygov.in/task/contribution-netaji-subhas-chandra-bose-freedom-struggle-essay-writing-competition

Selfie Competition: mygov.in/task/dress-subhas-chandra-bose-selfie-competition

“Winners will also get an opportunity to visit the Republic Day parade. Travel and lodgings will be provided to the winners,” UGC added.