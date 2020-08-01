  • Home
UGC Asks For Proposals From University Teachers For Online Courses On SWAYAM

UGC has invited expression of interest from Higher Education Institutes (HEIs) and academicians for development of Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) under SWAYAM as per UGC model CBCS curriculum.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Aug 1, 2020 2:50 pm IST

New Delhi:

SWAYAM is a government initiative which hosts MOOCs enabling students to attend classes virtually. Students enrolled on SWAYAM platform can also access reading material, participate in discussion forums, and take tests. SWAYAM credits account for up to 20 per cent (which is being extended up to 40 per cent) of the total courses offered in a programme in a semester.

UGC, keeping in mind the Covid-19 situation, has constitutes an expert committee to map the existing developed MOOCs and identify gap areas where courses need to be developed for SWAYAM.

In this regard, in the first phase, UGC has proposed to develop 171 undergraduate courses for SWAYAM in humanities and social sciences, i.e. History, Political Science, Commerce, Sociology, Public Administration, and Anthropology.

Interested faculty members from HEIs can submit proposals to UGC in this regard. The applicant should be a Faculty member in a duly recognized university holding PhD and having a minimum of five years of teaching experience in the concerned discipline.

The applicant will have to submit a consent letter of the Host University to offer MOOCs courses. The list of subjects, scope of work, and courses long with the guidelines to develop the courses is available on SWAYAM portal. The faculty members can also submit their proposal through the platform.

