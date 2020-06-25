UGC Asks Educational Institutes To Set Up Rain Water Harvesting Structures

UGC has asked colleges to set up Rain Water harvesting Structures

University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all affiliated colleges and institutions to include Rain Water Harvesting Structures (RWHS) on their premises as part of 'Catch the Rain' campaign. 'Catch the Rain' is a campaign initiated under the National water Mission with the objective to conserve water, minimize wastage, and ensure more equitable distribution both across and within states.

The campaign encourages all stake-holders to create Rain Water Harvesting Structures before the onset of monsoon to catch the rains.

UGC has asked all higher educational institutes to create rain water harvesting structures on their establishments to store rainwater. This rain water can be used to recharge the groundwater aquifers.

Apart from the rain water harvesting structures, educational institutes are also to organize activities such as drives to make water harvesting pits, rooftop RWHS, check dams etc.; removal of obstructions in the channels which bring water to them from the catchment areas etc.

Students may also be encouraged to participate in repairs to step wells and using defunct bore-wells to put the water back to aquifers under the campaign 'Catch the Rain'. The activities should be taken up before the onset of the monsoon.