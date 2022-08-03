UGC Asks Colleges, Universities To Refund Admission Cancellation, Migration Fees

UGC asks universities to refund full fee in case of admission cancellation by October 31

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked the higher educational institutions including colleges and universities to refund the full amount of fee collected from students in case the students have withdrawn their admissions or have migrated till October 31, 2022. The UGC decision to refund the full amount has been taken as a ‘special case’ in order to avoid financial hardships by the parents.

However, UGC further said that if students cancel or withdraw their admissions between October 31 and December 31, 2022, the entire fee collected from a student will be refunded in full after the deduction of not more than Rs 1,000 as a processing fee.

Several entrance examinations including Common University Entrance Test (CUET 2022), Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2022) and JEE Advanced have been delayed, due to which admissions may continue up to October 2022, UGC noted. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the CUET 2022 phase 2 on August 20 and the results are expected to be declared after 15 days. By the time the admission process for the central universities end, the refund window will expire.

In view of this, the UGC in a statement said: “It has been decided by UGC that full refund of fees should be made by the higher educational institutions on account of all cancellations of admissions/ migrations of students up to October 31, 2022 for the academic session 2022-23 as a special case.”

Earlier on July 12, UGC requested the higher educational institutions to fix the last date of their undergraduate admission process after declaration of result of CBSE Class 12 results 2022 so as to provide sufficient time to such students for admission in UG courses.