UGC Approves Regulations For Dual, Joint Degree Programmes With Foreign Universities

Image credit: shutterstock.com The higher education institutions of India can now collaborate with foreign counterparts for credit recognition and transfer

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has approved regulations where Indian and foreign higher education institutions can now offer joint or dual degrees and twinning programmes, informed UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar addressing a virtual meeting on Tuesday, April 19. According to draft UGC regulations, the higher education institutions of India can collaborate with foreign counterparts for credit recognition and transfer, twinning arrangement as well as offer degrees.

Meanwhile, the regulations will not be applicable for programmes offered in online and distance learning mode. "Any Indian institution accredited by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with a minimum score of 3.01 or in the top 100 in University category of National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) or an Institution of Eminence can collaborate with any foreign institution in top 500 of Times Higher Education or QS World University ranking automatically where as other Indian institutions and any foreign institution accredited by an assessment and accreditation agency in their homeland will have to seek approval of the UGC," read the UGC draft.