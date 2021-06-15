  • Home
UGC Allows 38 Universities To Offer Online Degree Courses

UGC has approved full-fledged online degree programmes in 38 universities across India.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jun 15, 2021 9:46 am IST

New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has approved full-fledged online degree programmes in 38 universities across India. These higher educational institutions are entitled to start full-fledged online programmes without prior approval of the UGC.

Central universities like Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will offer Master Of Arts (Education) and Master Of Arts (Public Administration) in online mode. Jawaharlal Nehru University will offer Master Of Arts in Sanskrit and Mizoram University will offer four online degree programmes. University Of Jammu will offer Master Of Arts (English) and Master Of Commerce in completely online mode.

Among other universities, deemed to be university like Narsee Monjee Institute Of Management Studies Bachelor Of Commerce And Bachelor Of Business Administration. Symbiosis International will offer Bachelor Of Business Administration-Finance And Accounts And Bachelor Of Science (Honours) – Economics.

As many as 15 deemed to be universities, 13 state universities and three central universities have been approved by the UGC to offer online degree programmes. Three private universities--OP Jindal Global University, Chandigarh University and Manipal University—also have been included in the list.

UGC had earlier invited applicants from higher education institutions willing to offer online programmes for the academic session 2020-21. The universities can offer these programmes as long as they comply with the NAAC or NIRF ranking requirements as per UGC regulations.

“Online applications had been invited from all entitled HEls willing to offer programmes under online mode for the year 2020-21. Each HEI was required to submit an affidavit for ensuring compliance to all the provisions of the University Grants Commission (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020,” the UGC statement said.

