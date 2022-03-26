  • Home
  • Education
  • UGC Announces New Undergraduate, Postgraduate Degree Courses, Check Here

UGC Announces New Undergraduate, Postgraduate Degree Courses, Check Here

The UGC has announced a list of new undergraduate and postgraduate degree courses on various streams.

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Mar 26, 2022 8:04 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Clearing Class 12, CUET Enough To Secure Admissions To Delhi University, Executive Council Clears Proposal
IGNOU UG, PG Programmes Admission Deadline Further Extended
IIT Hyderabad Developed Cost-Effective Ventilator Available For Commercial Use
Jamia Millia Islamia Staff Associations Felicitate Vice-Chancellor On Being Conferred Padma Shri
IIM Udaipur Launches Second Edition Of Business Review Magazine
IIT Roorkee’s Annual Technical Fest Cognizance 2022 Begins
UGC Announces New Undergraduate, Postgraduate Degree Courses, Check Here
UGC announces list of new degree courses
New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced a list of new undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) degree courses on various streams, from Engineering/Technology to Medicine and Surgery, Sports. UGC announced new degree courses on Bachelor of Fashion Technology, Master of Fashion Technology, Bachelor of Sports Management, Masters of Sports Management, Bachelor of Sowa-Rigpa Medicine and Surgery.

According to UGC, any degree which is not mentioned in the notification and its subsequent amendment shall be rendered as unrecognised.

"Kindly find attached the Gazette of India notification dated October 14, 2021 and March 3, 2022 (English and Hindi)regarding specification of new degrees/duration of
some degrees under section 22 of the UGC Act, 1956, for your information and necessary action. It may be ensured that the nomenclature, leading to the award of degrees fall in line with these degrees specified by the Commission," UGC notification mentioned.

Here's The List Of UGC Approved New Degree Courses

Medicine And Surgery

Bachelor of Sowa Rigpa Medicine and Surgery (BSRMS)

Engineering/ Technology /Architecture/ Design

Bachelor of Fashion Technology (BFTech)

Master of Fashion Technology (MFTech)

Master of Fashion Management (MFM)

Bachelor of Urban Design (BUD)

Master of Urban Design (MUD)

Sports

Bachelor of Sports Management (BSM)

Masters of Sports Management (MSM)

Bachelor of Sports Science (BSS)

Master of Sports Science (MSS).

Meanwhile, the course duration of Master of Computer Applications (MCA) reduced to two years from three, while the course duration of Bachelor of Occupational
Therapy (BOT) increased from four to four and half years.

The detail notification is available on the official website- ugc.ac.in.

Click here for more Education News
Education News University Grants Commission (UGC)

Suggested For You

Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Check Here For An Easy Way To Master The Periodic Table
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
Ashish Jha (Chief Content Strategist at Buddy4Study.com) +0More
Which Are The Top Private Medical Colleges With Low Fees? Check State-Wise List Here
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
We Need To Promote Youths Of Jammu And Kashmir By Educating Them, Says Supreme Court
We Need To Promote Youths Of Jammu And Kashmir By Educating Them, Says Supreme Court
HPSOS Exam Dates 2022 Released For 8th, 10th, 12th Annual Examinations; Check Details
HPSOS Exam Dates 2022 Released For 8th, 10th, 12th Annual Examinations; Check Details
JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2021 Declared For Kashmir Division
JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2021 Declared For Kashmir Division
Defence Ministry Approves Setting Up Of 21 New Sainik Schools
Defence Ministry Approves Setting Up Of 21 New Sainik Schools
Bihar Board Matric Result 2022: Websites, How To Check BSEB Class 10 Results
Bihar Board Matric Result 2022: Websites, How To Check BSEB Class 10 Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................