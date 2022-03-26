UGC announces list of new degree courses

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced a list of new undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) degree courses on various streams, from Engineering/Technology to Medicine and Surgery, Sports. UGC announced new degree courses on Bachelor of Fashion Technology, Master of Fashion Technology, Bachelor of Sports Management, Masters of Sports Management, Bachelor of Sowa-Rigpa Medicine and Surgery.



According to UGC, any degree which is not mentioned in the notification and its subsequent amendment shall be rendered as unrecognised.

"Kindly find attached the Gazette of India notification dated October 14, 2021 and March 3, 2022 (English and Hindi)regarding specification of new degrees/duration of

some degrees under section 22 of the UGC Act, 1956, for your information and necessary action. It may be ensured that the nomenclature, leading to the award of degrees fall in line with these degrees specified by the Commission," UGC notification mentioned.



Here's The List Of UGC Approved New Degree Courses



Medicine And Surgery



Bachelor of Sowa Rigpa Medicine and Surgery (BSRMS)



Engineering/ Technology /Architecture/ Design



Bachelor of Fashion Technology (BFTech)



Master of Fashion Technology (MFTech)



Master of Fashion Management (MFM)



Bachelor of Urban Design (BUD)



Master of Urban Design (MUD)



Sports



Bachelor of Sports Management (BSM)



Masters of Sports Management (MSM)



Bachelor of Sports Science (BSS)



Master of Sports Science (MSS).



Meanwhile, the course duration of Master of Computer Applications (MCA) reduced to two years from three, while the course duration of Bachelor of Occupational

Therapy (BOT) increased from four to four and half years.



The detail notification is available on the official website- ugc.ac.in.