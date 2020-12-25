UGC Announces New Massive Online Open Courses

University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced 78 undergraduate and 46 postgraduate non-engineering Massive Online Open Courses (MOOCS).

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Dec 25, 2020 6:48 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

UGC announces new Massive Online Open Courses
New Delhi:

The Consortium for Educational Communication (CEC) set up under the inter-university centre of University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced new undergraduate and postgraduate engineering courses on Swayam platform for January semester. A total of 78 undergraduate and 46 postgraduate non-engineering Massive Online Open Courses (MOOCS) will be offered on the Swayam portal.

List of 78 undergraduate Massive Online Open Courses

List of 46 postgraduate Massive Online Open Courses

Interested students can procure the entire list of Massive Online Open Courses at the official UGC website ugc.ac.in or Swayam portal at swayam.gov.in/CEC.

The candidates enrolled as regular or part-time students with the affiliated colleges and universities including the Delhi University, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will be allowed to avail the course-credit transfer benefit from this system.

Separate Swayam mentors from different regions are also appointed to guide the students in taking up the online courses.

UGC has also launched specific online courses on Swayam portal targeting academic fraternity, professionals, senior citizens and homemakers.

